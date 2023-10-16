News & Insights

Polish stocks rise in first session after parliamentary election

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

October 16, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Polish stocks rallied on Monday after the ruling nationalists looked to have fallen short of a parliamentary majority in Sunday's election, potentially opening the way for the opposition to form a government.

The WIG index .WIG rose 2.9%, while the blue-chip WIG20 .WIG20 was up 3.3%, led by banks.

The Warsaw WIG bank index .BNKI jumped 5.7%.

