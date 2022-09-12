Polish shoemaker CCC plans to raise $107.5 mln from main shareholder

Adds further comments from analysts, stock moves and additional information

GDANSK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Polish footwear company CCC CCCP.WA on Monday said it could issue shares worth up to 500 million zlotys ($107.50 million) to its main shareholder to raise funds to help it ride out the current economic turmoil.

Ultro, controlled by the company's founder and long-time chief executive Dariusz Milek, called a shareholder meeting for Oct. 28 to vote on the issue, comprising 14 million shares priced at 35.16 zlotys each.

Ultro said that the weakening economy, rising food and energy prices and the high cost of servicing debt meant that it had to seek additional capital for the group "in order to build a capital cushion in case of prolonged crisis".

CCC added that the potential share issue would bolster its plan to reduce operating costs and optimise development plans.

"It was broadly expected that ... the company might find it difficult to generate enough (free cash flow) to reduce debt and improve its balance sheet soon without an equity event," Erste Group analyst Krzysztof Kawa wrote in a client note.

The proposed issue price is 7% below Friday's closing level. Ultro's stake would rise to 45.12% under the plan, diluting minority stakeholders.

The company's shares fell by more than 3.5% at the market open, but were up 3.7% by 0856 GMT.

Trigon analyst Grzegorz Kujawski called the scale of extra financing a negative surprise, but mBank brokerage house analyst Janusz Pieta told Reuters that some investors may view it as positive for the company's credit position which is seen as an area of concern.

CCC's first-quarter net loss widened to 209 million zloty from 186 million a year earlier, while it reported an almost 40% rise in net debt to 1.95 billion zlotys over the year to end-April.

($1 = 4.6513 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.