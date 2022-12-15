Commodities

Polish retailer LPP might reduce number of its warehouses

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

December 15, 2022 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Maria Gieldon, Mateusz Rabiega, Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Polish biggest retailer LPP LPPP.WA might pare back on warehouses as it considers using more of its stores to ship online orders, CFO Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Thursday during a conference call.

"Looking at our warehouse network which is quite extensive, it seems that we could have fewer warehouses and use our stores more for shipping to customers," Lutkiewicz said.

He added that in the third quarter costs grew faster than sales, but the company is currently working on ways to reverse this trend.

