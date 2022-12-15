Polish retailer LPP might reduce number of its warehouses

GDANSK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Polish biggest retailer LPP LPPP.WA might pare back on warehouses as it considers using more of its stores to ship online orders, CFO Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Thursday during a conference call.

"Looking at our warehouse network which is quite extensive, it seems that we could have fewer warehouses and use our stores more for shipping to customers," Lutkiewicz said.

He added that in the third quarter costs grew faster than sales, but the company is currently working on ways to reverse this trend.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon, Mateusz Rabiega and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.