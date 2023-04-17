CCCP

Polish retailer CCC's full-year net loss continues to slide

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

April 17, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

GDANSK, April 17 (Reuters) - Polish footwear and apparel retailer CCC CCCP.WA reported a further slump on its net profit on Monday, widening its full-year loss to 417.6 million zlotys ($98.88 million) from 223.4 million zlotys a year earlier.

Full-year sales revenue grew slightly over 20% to 9.12 billion zlotys, while its operating result turned to loss of 51.3 million zlotys versus profit of 4.1 million zlotys in the previous year.

($1 = 4.2235 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

Tags
Reuters
