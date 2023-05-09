News & Insights

Polish retailer CCC revenue rises 10% in first quarter

May 09, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Polish footwear and fashion retailer CCC CCCP.WA said late on Monday its first-quarter revenue increased by 10%, driven by growth across its brands.

Its preliminary revenue rose to 2.07 billion zlotys ($499.7 million) in the February-April quarter, supported by growth in the HalfPrice and Modivo brands, whose sales jumped 112% and 47%, respectively.

The share of e-commerce in its sales was 53%, the company said.

"As expected, in the last quarter we faced numerous macroeconomic challenges," CEO Marcin Czyczerski said in a statement, pointing to inflation, increases in energy prices and the minimum wage, as well as a decrease in real wages.

He added the prolonged winter and cold spring also impacted the market.

Still, Czyczerski said he hoped the economic situation would stabilize, adding consumer trends had been improving over the last six months.

"We hope for a 'thaw', which will give us space to fully show the strength of our business after transformation," he said.

The group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were level with last year at 89 million zlotys, while its operating loss widened to 74 million zlotys from 57 million zlotys a year earlier.

It cut inventories in its CCC segment by 27%, while inventories at HalfPrice rose 130% due the store expansion, it said.

The group, which operates in 28 countries, said it had 960 stores at end-April compared to 914 a year before.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

