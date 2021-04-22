Polish retail sales recovery in March above expectations

Adds detail, comment

April 22 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales PLPMIY=ECI jumped by 17.1% year-on-year in March, data showed on Thursday, recovering well above expectations after several months of weakness and adding to economic momentum seen at the end of the first quarter.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to rise by 10.9% year-on-year, helped partly by base effects because the initial wave of the global COVID-19 pandemic hit central Europe in March last year.

But growth was still evident, with retail sales growth accelerating to 16.5% on a month-on-month basis, statistics office data showed.

The data follows March industrial output growing at its fastest rate in 15 years, according to a Wednesday release.

"It is no longer just a matter of base effects, but growth and strong demand in the economy are visible despite restrictions and the third wave of the pandemic intensifying in March," Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium, said.

"This confirms what we pointed out at the end of last year, that the economy has adjusted to functioning during a pandemic and is able to maintain growth despite restrictions."

Poland's health minister announced on Wednesday some easing of tight lockdown restrictions, including the reopening of hair salons, that will be aimed at regions where COVID-19 infections were slowing.

Poland has seen record daily numbers of cases and deaths during this third wave of the pandemic, and introduced a raft of nationwide restrictions, including the closure of cinemas, hotels and many shops, in March.

(% change)

March

Feb

RETAIL SALES (TOTAL) y/y

17.1

-2.7

RETAIL SALES (TOTAL) m/m

16.5

4.0

Motor vehicles, parts y/y

51.7

1.4

Motor vehicles, parts m/m

13.8

6.4

Fuels y/y

5.7

-16.9

Fuels m/m

15.0

0.4

Food, beverages, tobacco y/y

3.7

-4.4

Food, beverages, tobacco m/m

20.3

-3.2

Other in non-specialised stores y/y

N/A

N/A

Other in non-specialised stores m/m

N/A

N/A

Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics y/y

-0.9

-11.8

Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics m/m

13.6

1.0

Clothing, footwear y/y

90.7

9.9

Clothing, footwear m/m

-4.8

72.1

Furniture,appliances,electronics y/y

41.3

11.1

Furniture,appliances,electronics m/m

16.8

4.0

Newspapers, books y/y

31.2

11.7

Newspapers, books m/m

7.5

20.8

Other y/y

3.4

-15.9

Other m/m

27.2

3.4

Polish retail saleshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2RMg2SE

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Monika Czeremanska and Karol Badohal in Gdansk; writing by Jason Hovet)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.