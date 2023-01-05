Polish regulator to probe fuel pricing policies

January 05, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

WARSAW, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK will investigate pricing policies on the fuel market, its head said on Thursday, amid a public debate over how the country's largest refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA managed not to raise prices despite VAT being raised on Jan. 1.

Tomasz Chrostny told reporters it would be a general investigation which did not target any one company in particular.

