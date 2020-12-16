Polish regulator tells banks to stop dividend payments in H1'21

Anna Koper Reuters
Commercial banks in Poland should refrain from dividend payments in the first half of 2021, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday, adding it was needed to ensure the stability of the financial system amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Commission sees it as essential for banks to stop issuing dividend payment in the first half of 2021," KNF said in a statement said.

