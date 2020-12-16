Polish regulator tells banks to stop dividend payments in H1'21

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Commercial banks in Poland should refrain from dividend payments in the first half of 2021, the country's financial regulator said on Wednesday, adding it was needed to ensure the stability of the financial system amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Commission sees it as essential for banks to stop issuing dividend payment in the first half of 2021," KNF said in a statement said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 0048226539722;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.