Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 02, 2023 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki for Reuters ->

Adds details

WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue.

UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska's slogan "1200 GB free for a year" was misleading as 100 GB Internet packages are granted each month, for a maximum of 12 months, as long as the consumer renews the offer periodically at a cost of at least 35 zlotys ($7.99).

"After reading the advertisement, the consumer should have a general, but realistic, idea of ​​the presented offer," the head of UOKiK Tomasz Chrostny said in a statement.

"The T-Mobile promotional slogan may suggest receiving a one-time data package of 1200 GB, and not a dozen or so smaller packages, provided that the fee is paid periodically."

T-Mobile Polska did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

($1 = 4.3822 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.