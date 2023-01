WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Polish regulator UOKiK accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, it said on Monday.

T-Mobile Polska could face a fine of 10% of annual revenue if it is found guilty, UOKiK said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Marek Strzelecki)

