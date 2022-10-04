Polish refiner PKN Orlen does not expect impact from windfall tax - CEO

Contributors
Karol Badohal Reuters
Adrianna Ebert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Polish refiner PKN Orlen does not expect to be hit by a windfall tax planned by Poland's government, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

Refiles to fix typo in headline

GDANSK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA does not expect to be hit by a windfall tax planned by Poland's government, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

Obajtek said the company is carrying out wide-ranging investments and is working towards its third major merger.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Adrianna Ebert, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 97;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters