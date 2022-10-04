Polish refiner PKN Orlen does not expect impact from windfall tax - CEO

Refiles to fix typo in headline

GDANSK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA does not expect to be hit by a windfall tax planned by Poland's government, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Tuesday.

Obajtek said the company is carrying out wide-ranging investments and is working towards its third major merger.

