Polish refiner Orlen strikes deal with takeover target's unions-CEO

GDANSK, April 15 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest refiner, PKN Orlen PKN.WA, has reached an agreement with trade unions at Lotos LTSP.WA, moving closer to a takeover of its smaller rival, Orlen's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Friday.

The deal between the two state-controlled firms is part of a wider plan by the Polish government to create "national champions" able to compete with global players.

"Another crucial step on the way to merger with Lotos is behind us. We reached an agreement with the social side," Obajtek wrote on Twitter.

Obajtek said in February he aimed to complete the deal in the first half of this year.

Orlen, which first announced plans to buy Lotos in 2018, said in January it would sell some of the smaller group's assets to secure approval from the European Union's anti-trust authorities.

According to a Lotos Group statement on Friday, Orlen and Lotos unions representatives met on Thursday to discuss initial conditions of an agreement.

Under the agreement, Orlen would offer Lotos employees a four-year employment guarantee, with a commitment to keep their pay and working conditions unchanged for two years, while also maintaining their current health benefits, Lotos said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.