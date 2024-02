GDANSK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Polish refiner Orlen's PKN.WA Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek has been dismissed from his post by the company's supervisory board, effective from Feb. 5, it said on Thursday.

Obajtek took the role of Orlen CEO in 2018.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman )

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.