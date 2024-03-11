Polish rates to be stable until end of 2024, says central banker Kochalski

Adds quotes, background

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland are likely to stay on hold until the end of 2024, central banker Cezary Kochalski said in an interview on Monday, amid uncertainties linked to policies over food taxation, energy pricing and global political crises.

"In November 2023, I said that stable interest rates until the end of 2024 is quite a probable scenario and... I maintain this opinion," he told private broadcaster Biznes24.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) has taken a wait-and-see approach despite falling inflation due to factors including a lack of clarity on government policies on food VAT and regulated energy prices which have yet to be finalised, as well as the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

He said that while inflation would be within the NBP's targeted range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point within the monetary policy horizon, there remained a number of factors that called for caution.

"There are many factors that support a decline in inflation and a decline in prices," he said. "However, there are also factors that make us cautious about the level of interest rates, i.e. the clear recovery of demand and increased persistence of inflation."

NBP Governor Adam Glapinski said this month that inflation was currently within the targeted range but would rise in the second half of the year.

The central bank will publish its latest inflation report later on Monday.

Poland's main interest rate has been at 5.75% since October.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

