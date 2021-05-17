Polish rates should stay stable if CPI returns to target - c.banker Lon

Adds detail

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - If the July inflation projection of the Polish central bank shows that CPI is returning to the target range, interest rates should stay stable, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Eryk Lon said in an article published on Monday.

Polish CPI shot up to 4.3% in April, well above the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point. This has brought the issue of when it should start tightening policy into focus.

"If it turns out that this projection shows that... consumer inflation will return to the deviation band between 1.5% and 3.5% after some time, this would be a strong argument for the need to keep interest rates at the current level." Lon wrote in the article for Catholic broadcaster Radio Maryja.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

Lon also said the central bank should continue buying treasury bonds on the secondary market even after the end of the pandemic in order to keep yields down.

The central bank has increased the size and frequency of its bond purchases as a result of rising yields.

"I think that one of the ways to slow down the growth rate of government bond yields should be to assume that the NBP... should become a permanent participant in the Treasury bond market," Lon wrote.

Lon also said that he did not currently see any need for the central bank to intervene in the currency market.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.