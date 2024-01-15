Polish rate-setters say 2024 public sector deficit to be similar to 2023

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland's public sector deficit in relation to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 should be similar to that in 2023, central bankers said in a report published on Monday, issuing their opinion on a budget bill submitted by the new government.

The finance ministry estimates that the public sector deficit rose to 5.6% of GDP in 2023 from 3.7% in 2022, which the central bank says is "realistic".

Rate-setters pointed out that the budget bill does not seem to include some fiscal measures announced by the new government.

"Therefore, there is a risk that the implementation of these changes will contribute to a higher public sector deficit," they said.

They also said that due to market conditions in Q4, 2023, the central bank is not expected to contribute to the budget in 2024.

The new pro-European Union government led by Donald Tusk needs to submit the new budget bill to the president by the end of January. It is due to be debated by the lower house of parliament this week.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Sharon Singleton)

