News & Insights

Polish rate-setters say 2024 public sector deficit to be similar to 2023

REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

January 15, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters ->

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland's public sector deficit in relation to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024 should be similar to that in 2023, central bankers said in a report published on Monday, issuing their opinion on a budget bill submitted by the new government.

The finance ministry estimates that the public sector deficit rose to 5.6% of GDP in 2023 from 3.7% in 2022, which the central bank says is "realistic".

Rate-setters pointed out that the budget bill does not seem to include some fiscal measures announced by the new government.

"Therefore, there is a risk that the implementation of these changes will contribute to a higher public sector deficit," they said.

They also said that due to market conditions in Q4, 2023, the central bank is not expected to contribute to the budget in 2024.

The new pro-European Union government led by Donald Tusk needs to submit the new budget bill to the president by the end of January. It is due to be debated by the lower house of parliament this week.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Sharon Singleton)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.