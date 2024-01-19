Polish rate-setter Kotecki sees stable rates for longer

Adds quotes, further details, background

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki assumes interest rates will remain stable for longer than analysts expect, he said in an interview published on Friday on website 300gospodarka.pl.

Poland's central bank has kept its main interest rate at 5.75% since October.

"Unfortunately, a mistake was made in Sept. and Oct. last year when interest rates were cut. But we cannot fix it now by simply starting to raise rates to the level they were at before these unconventional cuts," Kotecki was quoted as saying.

"No one would understand it and therefore it would be ineffective."

According to Kotecki, the idea of selling some bonds by the National Bank of Poland, as suggested by another central banker last week, would be disruptive and hurt budget financing.

"Such a move would significantly disrupt the treasury bond market, weaken the (zloty) exchange rate, and make it much more difficult for the new coalition to finance budget expenditure," Kotecki told the website.

Monetary Policy Council member Ireneusz Dabrowski was quoted last week as saying the central bank (NBP) may have to cut its position in some bonds if high demand were to appear.

