Polish rate hikes almost finished as growth set to slow, says c.bank governor

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland is approaching the end of its rate-hike cycle but will keep tightening policy for as long as necessary, the central bank governor said on Friday, as he flagged the risk of a technical recession in emerging Europe's largest economy.

Adam Glapinski spoke a day after the central bank raised the cost of credit by a smaller-than-expected 50 basis points to 6.50% and set out economic projections of slowing growth and persistently high inflation.

"We are nearing the end of the monetary policy tightening cycle ... although we have not necessarily reached it yet," Glapinski told a news conference. "If inflation continues to rise persistently, we will continue to raise rates. If it stabilises and starts to decline, we won't."

The projections, which show Poland will have inflation of 9.8%-15.1% coupled with economic growth of 0.2%-2.3% in 2023, led some economists to raise the prospect of stagflation.

Glapinski said that he did not consider this a risk. But he said that data pointed to a marked slowdown and possibly a technical recession, or two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

"The fact that we decided not to hike by 75 basis points and made a 50 basis point hike is due to the fact that we are seeing such strong signs of a slowdown," he said.

The zloty has shed more than 4% in the past month, but Glapinski said he saw no need to intervene to support the currency, calling its fluctuations a "natural process".

The zloty remained little changed during the course of the speech, but by 1500 GMT it had given up some of its earlier gains and was just 0.04% stronger against the euro.

