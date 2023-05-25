Polish rate cuts may be possible at end of 2023, says c.banker Dabrowski

Adds details on expectations for a decline in inflation

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Rate cuts in Poland could be possible at the end of 2023, central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski said on Thursday.

Poland's main interest rate has been at 6.75% since September and the central bank has not officially ended the tightening cycle it began in 2021. But with inflation looking to have peaked in February, markets are focussing on when the cost of credit could start to fall.

"In my personal opinion... such a space (for rate cuts) may appear at the end of the year," Dabrowski told the money.pl website. "If the council starts to consider cuts, it will be supported by economic data and will certainly not be hasty."

Dabrowski also pointed out that the interest-rate hiking cycle had not officially ended.

However, he said that inflation could fall faster than predicted in the central bank's most recent projections to reach 5-7% at the end of 2023.

"In my opinion, these disinflationary factors are stronger than they were presented as being in the projection, especially when we look at the exchange rate, the zloty has strengthened significantly," Dabrowski said.

In its March inflation report, the central bank forecast inflation of 7.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

