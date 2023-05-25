Polish rate cuts may be possible at end of 2023, says c.banker Dabrowski

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - Rate cuts in Poland could be possible at the end of 2023, central banker Ireneusz Dabrowski said on Thursday.

"In my personal opinion... such a space (for rate cuts) may appear at the end of the year," Dabrowski told the money.pl website. "If the council starts to consider cuts, it will be supported by economic data and will certainly not be hasty."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)

