Polish PM Tusk says he will meet protesting farmers on Thursday

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 28, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he would meet protesting farmers' leaders on Thursday.

Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks against constraints placed on them by EU regulations meant to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and what they say is unfair competition from outside the EU, particularly Ukraine.

