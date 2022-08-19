Polish PM sees GDP growing around 5% in 2022

WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Poland's economic growth in 2022 may be around 5%, the prime minister said on Friday, as economists warn of a slowdown in the country.

Seasonally-adjusted Polish GDP fell by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating that a slowdown in domestic demand, rising interest rates, and companies' surging costs amid double-digit inflation have started to dampen growth.

"Economic growth this year may hover around 5%," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

"Economic growth in Poland is really solid. In the coming quarters... there will be a weakening of this economic growth, as in the vast majority of other countries in the European Union and indeed the world."

Economists polled by Reuters in July saw gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.6% in 2022.

Morawiecki also said that the budget deficit in 2022 would be 3-4% of GDP, but that it would likely be closer to 3%.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Alex Richardson)

