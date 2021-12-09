Polish PM says he will call on Germany's Scholz to stop Nord Stream 2

Poland's prime minister said on Thursday he would call on Germany's newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected to visit Warsaw on Sunday, to oppose the start-up of the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"I will call on Chancellor Scholz not to give in to pressure from Russia and not to allow Nord Stream 2 to be used as an instrument for blackmail against Ukraine, an instrument for blackmail against Poland, an instrument for blackmail against the European Union," Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to Rome.

