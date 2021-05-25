Polish PM says Czechs agree to withdraw complaint about Turow mine

Contributor
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw its complaint to the European Union's top court about the mining of lignite coal at the Turow mine in Poland, the Polish prime minister said early on Tuesday.

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw its complaint to the European Union's top court about the mining of lignite coal at the Turow mine in Poland, the Polish prime minister said early on Tuesday.

"Given the tightening of cross-border cooperation with the Czech Republic, it seems that we are already very close to an agreement," Mateusz Morawiecki said in comments posted on Twitter after an EU summit in Brussels.

"As a result of this agreement, the Czech Republic agreed to withdraw its application to the CJEU."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters