Polish parcel locker firm InPost's deployments beat own 2021 target for APMs

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost INPST.AS said on Friday it had deployed more automated parcel machines (APMs) globally and in Poland than it had originally targeted.

In 2021, the number of globally deployed APMs, already factoring in the July acquisition of France's Mondial Relay, rose 66% year-on-year to 20,367, including 16,445 operating in Poland, the company's key market.

InPost, which is also present in Britain and Italy, had targeted 19,350-19,900 APMs globally, while in late December it said it was on track to meet its guidance of 16,000-16,300 APMs in Poland by the end of 2021.

