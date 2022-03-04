Polish operator to help secure gas deliveries to Ukraine

Contributor
Anna Koper Reuters
Published

WARSAW, March 4 (Reuters) - Polish gas grid operator Gaz-System will offer firm capacity towards Ukraine starting on Sunday to secure gas deliveries to the country, it said in a statement on Friday, as Kiev is fighting Russian invasion.

Ukraine has not imported gas directly from Russia since 2015, but it buys it from Western traders as part of the Russian gas that goes through Ukrainian territory to Europe.

Gaz-System said in a statement that the capacity not contracted under previously available longer products will be made available at the interconnection point with Ukraine as firm capacity in day-ahead and intraday products.

"Such change is possible after assessing the technical and commercial conditions in the national transmission system, taking into account the stable functioning of the gas market," it said in a statement.

"Such solution gives the network users present at the Poland-Ukraine gas interconnection the certainty of the delivery of natural gas to the users in Ukraine."

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

