Polish Nov M3 money supply up 7.6 pct y/y-c.bank

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

December 22, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's M3 money supply rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in November, below expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the M3 figure -- a broad measure of cash in circulation, money market funds and bank deposits with a term of up to two years -- up 8.2 percent year-on-year last month. (Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom) ((warsaw.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+48226539700)(Reuters Messaging: warsaw.newsroom.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

