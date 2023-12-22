Polish Nov M3 money supply up 7.6 pct y/y-c.bank

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's M3 money supply rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in November, below expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the M3 figure -- a broad measure of cash in circulation, money market funds and bank deposits with a term of up to two years -- up 8.2 percent year-on-year last month.

