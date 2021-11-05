Polish MPC's Gatnar says more interest rate hikes needed

Adds details on Glapinski

WARSAW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank should keep raising interest rates to combat inflation, Monetary Policy Council (MPC) member Eugeniusz Gatnar said on Friday, after the bank's governor was quoted as saying further hikes would not be necessary.

The National Bank of Poland raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 1.25% on Wednesday, delivering its biggest hike since 2000 as governor Adam Glapinski vowed to do whatever was necessary to bring inflation back to target.

In an interview with private broadcaster Biznes24 on Friday, Gatnar, one of the MPC's most hawkish members, said rates should continue to rise.

"I believe that we have started to make up for lost time and that we should stay on the path to normalisation of monetary policy," he said.

Inflation in October was 6.8% according to a flash estimate, and Gatnar said it would continue to rise.

"I expect it to reach 8% by the end of the year, in January-February it could be a bit more," he said.

On Thursday, Glapinski was quoted by private broadcaster TVN24 as saying further hikes would not be necessary.

"Everything shows that inflation will fall, there will be no need to raise interest rates further," he was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

