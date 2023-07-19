Polish MPC rejected motions for 25 and 100 bps rate hikes in June

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) rejected motions for rate hikes of 25 and 100 basis points at its June meeting, voting records showed on Wednesday,

The motion for a 25-basis-point hike was supported by Ludwik Kotecki, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Joanna Tyrowicz. Only Tyrowicz supported the motion for a 100-basis-point hike.

The MPC left Poland's main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% in June.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

