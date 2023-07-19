News & Insights

Polish MPC rejected motions for 25 and 100 bps rate hikes in June

July 19, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish for Reuters ->

WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) rejected motions for rate hikes of 25 and 100 basis points at its June meeting, voting records showed on Wednesday,

The motion for a 25-basis-point hike was supported by Ludwik Kotecki, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Joanna Tyrowicz. Only Tyrowicz supported the motion for a 100-basis-point hike.

The MPC left Poland's main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% in June.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.