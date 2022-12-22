Polish MPC rejected 50 and 100 bp rate hikes in Nov - voting records

December 22, 2022 — 09:07 am EST

Written by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) rejected motions to raise the country's main interest rate by 50 and 100 basis points in November, voting records showed on Thursday.

The council kept rates unchanged last month, with the main rate at 6.75% since September.

The motion to raise rates by 100 basis was supported by Joanna Tyrowicz. A 50 basis point was supported by Ludwik Kotecki, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk and Tyrowicz. The remaining seven members of the council were against it.

