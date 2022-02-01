Polish MPC candidate says no need for strong rate hikes

Add details

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A candidate to join Poland's central bank Monetary Policy Council, Gabriela Maslowska, said on Tuesday that she believed further substantial rate hikes would not be needed.

"A slight rate hike may come into play, but we have to wait, we shouldn't act abruptly," she said during a confirmation hearing in front of a parliamentary committee.

She added she hoped that past interest rate hikes and the government's "anti-inflation shields" would limit price growth in 2022 and 2023.

The MPC raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% in January, the fourth hike in as many months as it grapples with a surge in inflation, which reached 8.6% in December.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) still has "significant" room to raise interest rates, and monetary tightening should be continued to ensure that inflation returns to the target, central bank governor Adam Glapinski told Reuters.

Maslowska was nominated by a group of ruling Law and Justice (PiS) lawmakers after an earlier candidate, academic Elzbieta Ostrowska, resigned.

The other candidate to the council nominated by the lower house of parliament is Wieslaw Janczyk, also a member of parliament from PiS and the head of the parliamentary public finance committee.

The candidates must be approved by the lower house of parliament.

The terms of a number of MPC members expire early this year. The opposition-dominated Senate appointed two other rate-setters this month.

