Polish minister says Czechs will withdraw Turow complaint if deal signed

If the Czech government agrees to terms for resolving a dispute over the Turow mine, it will withdraw its complaint to the European Union's top court, a Polish minister said on Wednesday, striking an upbeat tone about the latest round of talks.

"If the agreement is successfully signed ... the Czech side will immediately send information to the court that the dispute has been resolved and withdraw their complaint," environment Minister Anna Moskwa told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

