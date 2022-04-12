Polish mining equipment maker Famur to focus on 'green' sector

Adds details, CEO comments

April 12 (Reuters) - Polish mining equipment and machinery manufacturer Famur is looking to explore the renewable energy sector, its chief executive Mirosław Bendzera said on Tuesday.

Famur said it wants to focus on acquisitions on the domestic market and explore new business areas including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, cogeneration, electromobility and smart grids.

"Renewable energy sector will be our main focus in 2022," Bendzera said on a conference call.

While Bendzera stressed that a transformation towards cleaner energy was inevitable, he added the company's expansion into that area will not be possible without revenues generated by its carbon-related segment.

"I wanted to emphasize that we are treating this process of Famur's internal transformation as a full symbiosis between conventional energy sources and new areas which we are exploring," Bendzera said.

The manufacturer also added that as domestic supplies of coal are gradually declining it will need to explore alternative energy sources.

Famur is expected to announce new acquisitions in the green energy sector in the next 3-4 months.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras, Weronika Maria Edmunds, Karol Badohal and Mateusz Rabiega; writing by Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jason Neely and Tomasz Janowski)

