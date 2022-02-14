Polish miner KGHM to announce small-scale nuclear reactor plans

WARSAW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Polish miner KGHM KGH.WA and nuclear technology firm NuScale Power will on Monday announce the signing of a deal to start deploying small modular reactors in Poland, the American company said on Monday.

Poland relies on coal for around 80% of its electricity production, but it is banking on nuclear power to help it cut emissions and diversify its energy sources as tensions with gas-producer Russia mount.

U.S. government officials and Polish officials, including Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin, are set to announce the deal in Washington on Monday, NuScale said.

"As part of the cooperation we plan to develop and build four small modular SMR nuclear reactors, with an option to expand to 12, with an installed capacity of about 1 gigawatt," Sasin told the Biznesalert.pl website in comments published on Monday.

"This is potentially the largest investment of this type in the world."

KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, is not the only company looking to roll out small-scale reactors in Poland.

Two Polish businessmen - Zygmunt Solorz, the owner of media and telecommunications group Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA, and Michal Solowow, who owns chemicals company Synthos - also plan to build small modular reactors together.

Additionally, Polish refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA announced a deal with Synthos Green Energy to invest in small and micro nuclear reactors.

