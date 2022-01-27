Polish miner KGHM gives employees 10% raise

Polish mining company KGHM Polska Miedz has reached agreement with trade unions to offer workers a 10% wage raise starting this month, the company said on Thursday.

Management's decision, which follows two rounds of talks with unions, also provides employees with a one-off payout of 2,000 zlotys ($489.49).

"KGHM's workforce is paid fairly for solid work ... For the past several years raises have been significant and we share earned profits with our employees," CEO Marcin Chludzinski said in a company statement.

KGHM Polska Miedz, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, employs more than 18,500 on average gross wages of 13,500 zlotys a month.

($1 = 4.0859 zlotys)

