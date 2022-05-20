Polish miner JSW says too early to forecast 2023-25 output

GDANSK, May 20 (Reuters) - Polish miner JSW JSW.WA, which is coming off a record first quarter, said on Friday it was too early to estimate its coal production in 2023-2025, capex or expenses.

"We are fully aware of the growth of the energy market," board member Sebastian Bartos said, adding: "Certain actions have been taken by the company, however, as a listed company we cannot inform about the results of these activities."

He also declined to comment on potential price increases for coal in the coming quarters but said the company might have more to say at a news conference on August 18 after its first-half results.

JSW reported record-high first quarter results on May 16, mainly due to higher sales and prices for coking coal.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka; editing by Jason Neely)

