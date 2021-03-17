Polish miner JSW cancels results conference due to COVID-19

WARSAW, March 17 (Reuters) - Polish state-run JSW JSW.WA, the European Union's biggest coking coal producer, has cancelled its fourth-quarter results conference planned to be held online on Friday due to coronavirus risks, it said on Wednesday.

Poland reported 25,052 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year as the country looked to be moving closer to a nationwide lockdown.

"Taking into account the worsening epidemic situation in the management's board office and preventive measures taken by the Crisis Team due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the company will not hold the fourth-quarter results conference on March 19," JSW said in an e-mailed statement.

JSW also said that all of its mines continue to operate.

The miner was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as it faced falling demand and numerous COVID-19 infections among miners, forcing it to temporarily close some mines in 2020.

