Polish medical gloves maker Mercator reviews strategic options

Polish medical gloves producer Mercator Medical said late on Wednesday it has started a review of strategic options to increase its production potential. The group, which makes medical gloves and distributes single-use medical supplies, was founded in 1996.

Shares in Mercator, which is valued at 3.87 billion zlotys ($1.04 billion), jumped to 364 zlotys each at close on Wednesday from 14.7 zlotys a year earlier amid increased demand for medical equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As part of the process, management intends to analyse possible development scenarios for the group's production and distribution segments, bearing in mind the long-term goal which is increasing the value of the group," Mercator said.

($1 = 3.7342 zlotys)

