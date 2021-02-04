Polish medical gloves maker Mercator reviews strategic options

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polish medical gloves producer Mercator Medical said late on Wednesday it has started a review of strategic options to increase its production potential.

Shares in Mercator, which is valued at 3.87 billion zlotys ($1.04 billion), jumped to 364 zlotys each at close on Wednesday from 14.7 zlotys a year earlier amid increased demand for medical equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As part of the process, management intends to analyse possible development scenarios for the group's production and distribution segments, bearing in mind the long-term goal which is increasing the value of the group," Mercator said.

The group, which makes medical gloves and distributes single-use medical supplies, was founded in 1996. The company is selling to nearly 70 countries and has a 2% share in the global market, according to its website.

($1 = 3.7342 zlotys)

