Polish May retail sales above forecast as economy thaws

June 22 (Reuters) - Polish retail sales fell less than expected in May, statistics office data showed on Monday, as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown encouraged shoppers to start spending again in a positive sign for the country's recovery.

Polish nominal retail sales PLPMIY=ECI fell 8.6% in May. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 12.6%.

"We can see a fairly wide recovery and a positive effect from the lifting of the lockdown," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

"Taking into account sales data for May, it seems that in the second quarter the decline in Gross Domestic Product will be lower than 10%."

Poland started easing its lockdown in May, allowing shopping centres to reopen at the beginning of the month.

Last week statistics office data showed an improvement in consumer confidence in June.

In April, when lockdown measures were in force during the entire month, retail sales plunged by more than a fifth, the biggest drop on record.

Domestic consumption had helped drive Poland's economic growth in recent years, as rising wages and generous social benefits encouraged people to go out and spend.

Nevertheless, there had been signs of a slowdown in consumption even before the coronavirus reached Poland in March.

