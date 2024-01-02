Polish manufacturing decline deepens in December-PMI

WARSAW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in Polish manufacturing deepened in December amid a faster decline in output and new orders, a survey showed on Tuesday, although firms were more optimistic about the next 12 months than they were a year ago.

S&P Global's Polish manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 47.4 in December from 48.7 in November, remaining below the 50.0 line that separates growth from contraction for the 20th month in a row. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a drop to 48.5.

New orders fell for a 22nd consecutive month leading to a slightly sharper cut to production, though the contraction rates were still among the weakest over the past two years, according to the survey.

"The PMI fell for the first time in four months... December data indicated faster declines in output, new orders and purchasing, although the rate of job shedding slowed," said Trevor Balchin, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The latest figure should not distract too much from the recent upward momentum, with the PMI over four points up on its 2023 low... and the Future Output Index among the highest of the past two years."

Firms linked positive output forecasts to new customers, new products, hopes of an improvement in the construction sector and expanded capacity, according to the survey.

Over 2023 as a whole, the PMI trended at 46.2, the third-lowest annual figure in the 26-year survey history after 2009 and 2001, the survey showed.

