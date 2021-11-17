Polish locker group fails to deliver

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - E-commerce bulls have been shown a red flag in Poland. InPost, which operates lockers used by people receiving parcels ordered online, on Wednesday lowered https://www.inpost.eu/sites/cffcom-ir/files/investors/financial-results/2021/q3-2021-trading-update-press-release.pdf its sales forecast because e-commerce isn’t expanding as much as it anticipated. The company now expects revenue this year, including newly acquired French business Mondial Relay, of 5.6 billion zlotys to 5.8 billion zlotys, down from previous guidance of 5.9 billion zlotys to 6.2 billion zlotys.

It’s always worrying when companies slash their forecasts this close to the end of the year. Besides, there are few signs of a broader slowdown. Allegro, the $11 billion Polish e-commerce group, this month reported https://about.allegro.eu/system/files-encrypted/nasdaq_kms/assets/2021/11/09/0-25-49/EN%20Press%20Release.pdf a near-20% jump in the value of goods sold on its platform. InPost is still expecting full-year revenue to grow by at least 37%, before acquisitions. The company’s shares, which have repeatedly traded below this year’s 16 euros initial public offering price, fell 13% to 12.7 euros on Wednesday morning. Including debt, it’s now valued at around 5.7 times this year’s reduced revenue forecast. Investors may ask Chief Executive Rafał Brzoska for a better explanation. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Housing boom pops Aussie lender’s bubbly multiple

CalPERS playbook will create new silver linings

New York divorce reunites priciest art with buyers

Swiss join Europe’s SPAC ride in slow lane

Jamie Dimon’s Hong Kong trip cuts both ways

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.