Polish locker firm InPost trims full-year outlook on slower e-commerce growth

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost INPST.AS trimmed its full-year sales and profit outlook on Wednesday, citing a slower-than-expected e-commerce market growth in the country.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin to be 32-33%compared with a previous forecast of 32-34%.

It expects revenue to climb to between 5.6- 5.8 billion zlotys ($1.36-$1.41 billion), versus a previous forecast of 5.9-6.15 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1141 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.