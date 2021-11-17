Polish locker firm InPost trims full-year outlook on slower e-commerce growth

Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

Polish parcel locker company InPost trimmed its full-year sales and profit outlook on Wednesday, citing a slower-than-expected e-commerce market growth in the country.

It now expects adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin to be 32-33%compared with a previous forecast of 32-34%.

It expects revenue to climb to between 5.6- 5.8 billion zlotys ($1.36-$1.41 billion), versus a previous forecast of 5.9-6.15 billion zlotys.

($1 = 4.1141 zlotys)

