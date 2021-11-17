Polish locker firm InPost cuts annual outlook on slower e-commerce growth

Adds details from statement

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost INPST.AS trimmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday, citing a slower-than-expected e-commerce market growth.

It now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to be 32-33%, compared with a previous forecast of 32-34%.

The company expects revenue to climb to between 5.6 billion zlotys and 5.8 billion zlotys ($1.36-$1.41 billion), compared with a previous forecast of 5.9-6.15 billion zlotys.

The full-year outlook includes results of Mondial Relay, the French parcel delivery platform InPost bought earlier this year, seeking to capitalise on an online shopping boom and respond to increasing competition in its home market.

InPost now expects adjusted EBITDA margin in its international segment to break even in the second half of next year, compared to mid-2022 seen earlier, affected by "moderately" lower volumes from Mondial Relay and higher adjusted losses in the UK and Italy as it continues its expansion.

The company has been rapidly expanding and more than quadrupled its network of parcel lockers, known as automated parcel machines (APM) since 2017. It rolled out 15,000th locker in its core Polish market earlier this month.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in Poland is seen at 46.5%-47% compared with 45-47% expected earlier.

Its adjusted EBITDA jumped 73% in the third quarter to 408.7 million zlotys, bolstered by strong parcel volumes.

($1 = 4.1141 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Rashmi Aich)

