Polish locker company InPost valued at 7 bln-8 bln euros in IPO

Corrects currency to euros not zlotys in paragraph 1

WARSAW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker firm InPost has set its price range in the initial public offering (IPO) at 14-16 euros per share, which implies the company's valuation at 7 billion-8 billion euro, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Reuters reported in December that private equity firm Advent International was preparing an Amsterdam IPO for InPost that would value its equity at 7 billion-8 billion euros. The company announced its IPO plans in January.

The business is widely used in Poland by sellers on online commerce platform Allegro ALEP.WA, which debuted on the Warsaw bourse in October with one of the largest IPOs in Europe.

Both Allegro and InPost have benefited from an online boom as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps shoppers in their homes.

"We have been hugely encouraged by the strong response to the announcement of the launch of our proposed offering from prospective investors around the world who share our vision for InPost to become Europe's leading out-of-home automated solution for e-commerce," InPost Chief Executive Rafal Brzoska said in a statement.

The offering consists of a private placement of existing shares to institutional investors. The selling shareholders are offering up to 175 million InPost shares. The InPost debut in Amsterdam is expected around Jan. 29.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Edmund Blair)

