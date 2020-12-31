PEO

Polish lender Pekao to take over Idea Bank

Poland's Pekao said on Thursday that it would take over rival Idea Bank after the smaller lender was placed in compulsory restructuring.

The takeover will be finalised on Jan. 3, Pekao said.

