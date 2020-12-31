Polish lender Pekao to take over Idea Bank

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Poland's Pekao PEO.WA said on Thursday that it would take over rival Idea Bank IDE.WA after the smaller lender was placed in compulsory restructuring.

The takeover will be finalised on Jan. 3, Pekao said.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by David Goodman )

