Polish lender Pekao sees ROE at 10% in 2024 as part of strategy update

WARSAW, March 29 (Reuters) - Poland's second-biggest lender, Pekao PEO.WA, expects its return on equity to reach 10% by 2024 and plans to spend 50%-75% of profits on dividend, the state-run bank said in its strategy update published on Monday.

Polish banks have suffered from the low borrowing costs introduced by the central bank to combat the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Pekao's ROE falling to 4.5% in 2020 from 9% before the pandemic.

Pekao also said it plans to allocate 50%-75% of its annual profit on dividends in the strategy period, depending on the financial market regulator's recommendations.

The bank also wants to strengthen relations with its biggest shareholder, the state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA.

"We want to offer new services. Our cooperation with PZU will become a catalyst for the growth of insurance sales, not only insurance related to mortgage or loans," Wojciech Werochowski, Pekao's deputy head, said in a statement.

Pekao has no plans to expand in foreign markets in the coming years or to participate in mergers and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw Editing by Matthew Lewis)

