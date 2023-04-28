Polish lender mBank posts 72% fall in Q1 net profit

GDANSK, April 28 (Reuters) - One of Poland's top lenders, mBank MBK.WA, reported a fall of 72% in first-quarter net profit, weighed down by high provisions for the cost of foreign exchange mortgages.

Net profit decreased to 142.8 million zlotys ($34.36 million), from 512.3 million in the same period last year, missing analysts’ expectations of 206 million, the bank said on Friday.

($1=4.1557 zlotys)

