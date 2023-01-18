Polish lender mBank CFO Boeger resigns

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Commerzbank's CBKG.DE Polish unit mBank MBK.WA Andreas Boeger will resign effective April 30, the bank said on Wednesday.

Boeger, who has served as CFO since July 2017, will take on the position of divisional board member responsible for group finance at Commerzbank.

The Executive and Nomination Committee of the Supervisory Board has recommended Pascal Ruhland as chief financial officer.

Ruhland is currently divisional CFO for the corporate clients segment at Commerzbank.

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras; editing by Jason Neely)

((Patrycja.Zaras@thomsonreuters.com;))

