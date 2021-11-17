Polish job ads website Pracuj.pl sets maximum price in IPO at 82 zlotys

Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Polish recruitment website Pracuj.pl has set a maximum price in its initial public offering before its planned debut in Warsaw at 82 zlotys ($19.93) per share, it said on Wednesday.

The offering will comprise up to 22,380,626 existing shares equal to 32.86% of its share capital and its value could reach 1.84 billion zlotys ($447.3 million).

The company's founder and chief executive, Przemyslaw Gacek, will remain its majority shareholder with at least a 53% stake after the offering is completed, Pracuj.pl said.

His investment vehicle TCV plans to sell up to 9,396,084 shares.

"Publication of the prospectus and launch of public share offering is another step closer for Pracuj Group to enter Warsaw Stock Exchange," Gacek said in a statement.

The offering for retail investors will run from Nov. 17 to 24 and the final price will be set after it is completed.

The debut on Warsaw stock exchange is expected around Dec. 9, the company said.

Pracuj.pl was founded by Gacek and his friends in 2000, it said on its website. The group, which is also present in Ukraine, employs around 800 people.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year jumped 85% to 200 million zlotys.

The company said it planned to regularly pay a dividend of at least 50% of net profit.

($1 = 4.1139 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Edmund Blair)

