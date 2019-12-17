Polish, international banks to bid for Commerzbank unit by mid-Jan -sources

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Lenders interested in buying Commerzbank's Polish arm, mBank, are expected to file their initial bids for Poland's fourth-largest lender by assets by a mid-January deadline, three sources said on Tuesday.

Germany's second-largest lender has said it aims to sell its 69.3% stake in mBank by the end of 2020. Among parties interested are state-run giants - Poland's biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA and a consortium comprising insurer PZU PZU.WA and its subsidiary Pekao PEO.WA, the sources said.

Separately, Austrian lender Erste ERST.VI and Credit Agricole CAGR.PA are also expected to hand in first-round offers, they said, adding that bids from further contenders could not be ruled out.

